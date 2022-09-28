Dr. Richard Urso: "They Should Never Go Forward with any of These Lipid Nanoparticle mRNA Platform Products"

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https://gnews.org/post/p1qckc1e1
09/18/2022 Dr. Richard Urso: There’s no way they’re going to ever make a product that’s safe and effective when you can’t control the distribution and you can’t control the production. And until they get to that they should never go forward with any of these products