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Ex-Trump assistant speaks out: Who took advantage of the president?
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20 views • August 12, 2020
Madeleine Westerhout, former Executive Assistant to President Donald Trump, and author of “Off the Record: My Dream Job at the White House, How I lost It, and What I learned" comments on her experiences on the job, personal encounters with the president and high-ranking lawmakers, being "close to power," losing her job, which politicians took advantage of President Trump's generosity in meeting arrangements, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith
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