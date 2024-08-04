BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Washington, Defines China as Geopolitical Challenge, That Confronts American Diplomacy
US Senator: How can we help bringing American capital and expertise and standards to Africa keep exploiting, uhu er, exploring where we can get these minerals.

We have to contest Chinese actions, not only in turns of there forward basin strategy but their desire to go African rare earths that will be critical for our industrial capabilities.

We say if it acts like a colonialist, if it talks like a colonialist, it walks like a calonialist, it is a colonialist. 

China walks in with a brief case full of money and invests, America the walk in with a machine gun. So, there's a huge difference there. The systems that China is using in influencing to African's and head of states is different from how they operate in the US. They see China as a threat to them. On the global stage. It's now becoming a battle ground for resources.

America will continue to mess up the world, and be a bully. America will continue to destroy itself. So, whatever that they are doing is going to exist any way.

exploitingamerican senatorafricia
