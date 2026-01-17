Our REAL Life in El Salvador 🇸🇻 | 2025 Expat Year in Review

In this video, we’re sharing our 2025 Year in Review as expats living in El Salvador 🇸🇻.

We moved to El Salvador in 2024 — but 2025 was our first full year truly settled in. This video is an honest look at what daily life really looks like after the honeymoon phase ends.

We cover:

✔️ What surprised us most in our second year

✔️ Cost of living realities in 2025

✔️ Safety, freedom, and lifestyle changes

✔️ Cultural adjustments and integration

✔️ What we would do differently

✔️ The biggest lessons we learned living abroad

This isn’t a highlight reel — it’s a real, transparent year-in-review for anyone thinking about moving to El Salvador, retiring abroad, or becoming an expat in Latin America.

If you’re curious about life outside Canada or the U.S., or you’re considering a move to El Salvador, this video will give you a grounded, lived-in perspective.

🙏 Thank you for being part of our journey — and we wish you a happy, healthy, and blessed New Year.





📍 LOCATION

El Salvador 🇸🇻

🗓️ TIMELINE

Moved to El Salvador: 2024

Full year in review: 2025





⭐ KEY TAKEAWAYS

2025 was about stability, not just excitement

Life in El Salvador looks very different once you settle in

Cost of living is manageable — but not effortless

Community and mindset matter more than location

This lifestyle isn’t for everyone — and that’s okay





Thank you for supporting us through 2025.

We wish you and your family a Happy New Year filled with health, peace, and many blessings.

Feliz Año Nuevo y muchas bendiciones.





Welcome to the Hagenaars Family channel! We’re a Canadian family living full-time in El Salvador — exploring the real side of expat life, culture, and community. Our videos share the highs, lows, and lessons of starting over abroad.





