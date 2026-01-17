BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Our REAL Life in El Salvador 🇸🇻 | 2025 Expat Year in Review
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
11 followers
18 views • 23 hours ago

In this video, we’re sharing our 2025 Year in Review as expats living in El Salvador 🇸🇻.

We moved to El Salvador in 2024 — but 2025 was our first full year truly settled in. This video is an honest look at what daily life really looks like after the honeymoon phase ends.

We cover:

✔️ What surprised us most in our second year

✔️ Cost of living realities in 2025

✔️ Safety, freedom, and lifestyle changes

✔️ Cultural adjustments and integration

✔️ What we would do differently

✔️ The biggest lessons we learned living abroad

This isn’t a highlight reel — it’s a real, transparent year-in-review for anyone thinking about moving to El Salvador, retiring abroad, or becoming an expat in Latin America.

If you’re curious about life outside Canada or the U.S., or you’re considering a move to El Salvador, this video will give you a grounded, lived-in perspective.

🙏 Thank you for being part of our journey — and we wish you a happy, healthy, and blessed New Year.


📍 LOCATION

El Salvador 🇸🇻

🗓️ TIMELINE

Moved to El Salvador: 2024

Full year in review: 2025


⭐ KEY TAKEAWAYS

2025 was about stability, not just excitement

Life in El Salvador looks very different once you settle in

Cost of living is manageable — but not effortless

Community and mindset matter more than location

This lifestyle isn’t for everyone — and that’s okay


🎬 RELATED VIDEOS

Why We Moved Our Family to El Salvador - https://youtu.be/rCOUHmh0phc

One Year in El Salvador | Full Budget Breakdown - https://youtu.be/tuYkJC0YjuE

🔍 RELATED KEYWORDS

living in el salvador, el salvador expats, expat life el salvador, moving to el salvador, el salvador cost of living 2025, life in el salvador, el salvador year in review, expat year in review, latin america expat life, leaving canada for el salvador, retiring in el salvador, real life in el salvador, el salvador lifestyle, el salvador vlog, expats in central america


📈 TRENDING HASHTAGS

#ElSalvador #ExpatLife #LivingAbroad #YearInReview #LifeInElSalvador #ExpatVlog #LatinAmerica #LeavingCanada #NewYearReflections #HonestExpat


❤️ CLOSING LINE

Thank you for supporting us through 2025.

We wish you and your family a Happy New Year filled with health, peace, and many blessings.

Feliz Año Nuevo y muchas bendiciones.


🙋‍♀️ About This Channel:

Welcome to the Hagenaars Family channel! We’re a Canadian family living full-time in El Salvador — exploring the real side of expat life, culture, and community. Our videos share the highs, lows, and lessons of starting over abroad.


✅ Calls to Action

📌 Like this video if you learned something

 📌 Subscribe for weekly El Salvador content

 📌 Comment: Is your country getting better… or worse?

 📌 Share this with someone afraid of the headlines

📧 Join our Expat AMA Group:

 Email us at [email protected] with your WhatsApp number to join our private group of expats and locals sharing insights about living in El Salvador.

🔗 Join Our Monday Night Call! (7 PM El Salvador Time)

 Join our weekly Monday Night Call to discuss relocation and life in El Salvador

🕖 When: Mondays, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM (El Salvador Time)

 📲 Join our WhatsApp Group email us at [email protected]

 💻 Join the call: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw

See you there!

🔗 Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/featured?sub_confirmation=1

 ❤️ Like + Comment to support the channel and help others discover real stories about life in El Salvador.


✅ Social Media Links

📌 Website: www.hagenaars.com

 ✉️ Email: [email protected]

 📘 Facebook: facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars

 🐦 Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

 📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars

 📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily

 📲 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

 ☀️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily


Keywords
living abroadleaving canadamoving to el salvadorliving in el salvadorretiring in el salvadorexpat life el salvadorlife in el salvadorcanada to el salvadorexpats in el salvadorel salvador lifestyleel salvador vlogel salvador expatsel salvador cost of living 20252025 year in reviewreal life in el salvadorel salvador year in reviewexpat year in reviewlatin america expat lifefamily expatssecond year in el salvadorhonest expat experience
