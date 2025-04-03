BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FLORIDA CHEM TRAIL CONTENTS FINALLY EXPOSED
4/2/25: Mike Adams and Dr. Jane Ruby team up do the first on air microscopy analysis of Florida chemtrails and other atmospheric attacks on the people. Please be advised that all state chemtrail/weather crimes bans are meaningless without removing the Exceptions clause in USC Title 50, §1520-21 enabling the Federal government to continue aerial attacks, and suspension of the PREP Act that provides cover under the "public health emergency" declaration that wad recently extended to 20291

Make sure you check out Dr. Jane at: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby

