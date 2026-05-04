US tramples on maritime law in the Persian Gulf - Dr. Foad Izadi, assoc prof at the University of Tehran

US tramples on maritime law in the Persian Gulf – expert

💬 “Article 17 of the conventional law of the sea says 'innocent passage.' When you kill 3,500 civilians in a country, you are not doing anything innocent,” says Dr. Foad Izadi, an associate professor at the University of Tehran.

The US is conducting hostile policies toward Iran in the Persian Gulf, and therefore such laws do not apply to them, the expert maintains.