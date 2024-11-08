So Donald Trump Won, NOW WHAT? As The US Pumps Almost $700 Million Into WHO And Technocratic Globalism Expands - It’s Time To Get TOUGH. We MUST Pursue Hardcore Policy Reforms Expanding LOCALISM

Colonial Metals Group is the company Shannon trusts for all her metals purchases! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values! Learn more HERE: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy





No one, not even Trump will be exempt from scrutiny because the stakes are WAY to high.





The technocratic, digital prison agenda is expanding and we must now organize for REAL reform. Today, we pivot quickly to the business of controlling our new political ‘leaders’ and shaping their agendas to OUR WILL.





The Will of The People.





What do we demand? Smaller federal government, an end to the fiscal madness, a reckoning for the COVID democide, an end to the endless wars and a return robust local control and individual liberty.





Basically … we need to get back to the original framework of our American government which was clearly laid out in our Constitution. Early American society enjoyed a very small, VERY limited federal government with robust local governments addressing social and economic needs, closest to the people. It makes a lot of sense and it WORKS.





We start with a blockbuster policy report from Catherine Austin Fitts of Solari Report, laying out a powerful agenda for the first two years of the Trump presidency.





WATCH HERE ———>

https://rumble.com/v5msg68-the-us-just-pumped-667-billion-into-the-who-its-time-to-defeat-globalism-wi.html





Shannon’s Top Headlines - Thursday, November 7





How To Remove COVID Vaccines LOCALLY:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/how-to-remove-covid-vaccines-local-health-authorities/





Catherine Austin Fitts Report - A RIGHTEOUS Policy Agenda For The Trump Administration:

https://home.solari.com/a-policy-agenda-for-the-trump-administration/





US Dumps Almost $7 Billion Into WHO:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/us-millions-world-bank-pandemic-fund/





Elon Musk - Globalist Technocrat EXPOSED:

https://www.technocracy.news/technocrat-elon-musk-doubles-down-on-carbon-tax/





Please Support Our Sponsors:





