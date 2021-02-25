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TIME TO AWAKEN
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91 views • February 25, 2021
The negative energy is increasing, causing a destabilization to occur. People feel confused and abandoned by God. While trying to create a supportive mindset, a "government surprise" directly injected into the human events reveals that all consciousness has been controlled. All hell breaks loose.
When Native Americans unite, the fourth dimensional shift occurs within, releasing the vibrational veil that separates the physical self from the higher self, revealing the memories of past lives and our ancient past, shifting our paradigm.
When Native Americans unite, the fourth dimensional shift occurs within, releasing the vibrational veil that separates the physical self from the higher self, revealing the memories of past lives and our ancient past, shifting our paradigm.
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