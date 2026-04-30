Tucker Carlson rips into neocons’ plan to silence Israel's critics - clip

Tucker Carlson rips into neocons’ plan to silence Israel's critics

An actual piece of legislation sponsored by “florid neocons” Democrat Josh Gottenheimer and Republican Mike Lawler aims to compel tech companies to ban people who criticize the Zionist state, says Tucker Carlson.

💬 “The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism is now the operative definition. And it means that criticizing the behavior of a foreign government is a hate crime, and can get you censored in your own country.”