Military Aged Chinese Nationals Flooding into US
Former Green Beret War, Correspondent Michael Yon continues his groundbreaking Reports on Darien Gap Migration via Panama Jungle from UN &:OIM Migration Camps. Yon & Fellow Independent Reporters Interrogate a Chinese National Military Aged Man, who reveals his long journey thru Amsterdam, Bahamas, Cuba, & Ecuador in his quest to enter US Illegally during an Interview on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson on Franks Speech TV 

