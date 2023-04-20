Military Aged Chinese Nationals Flooding into US

Former Green Beret War, Correspondent Michael Yon continues his groundbreaking Reports on Darien Gap Migration via Panama Jungle from UN &:OIM Migration Camps. Yon & Fellow Independent Reporters Interrogate a Chinese National Military Aged Man, who reveals his long journey thru Amsterdam, Bahamas, Cuba, & Ecuador in his quest to enter US Illegally during an Interview on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson on Franks Speech TV
