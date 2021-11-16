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MACRON, enfin pubère, annonce que tout va bien en FRANCE...
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32 views • November 16, 2021
Une petite tranche d'humour iconoclaste avec les petits dessins qui vont bien. Pour ceux qui le souhaitent, je rappelle que la transcription complète de toutes mes vidéos figure sur mon blog : https://lamitedanslacaverne.blogspot.com/2021/11/macron-enfin-pubere-annonce-que-tout-va.html
Mes autres chaînes :
ODYSEE : https://odysee.com/@LaMiteDansLaCaverne:4
BITTUBE: https://bittube.tv/profile/LaMiteDansLaCaverne
BITCHUTE : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lamitedanslacaverne
BRIGHTEON : https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lamitedanslacaverne
Mes autres chaînes :
ODYSEE : https://odysee.com/@LaMiteDansLaCaverne:4
BITTUBE: https://bittube.tv/profile/LaMiteDansLaCaverne
BITCHUTE : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lamitedanslacaverne
BRIGHTEON : https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lamitedanslacaverne
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