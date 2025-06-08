2025 06 08 Off-grid with Marjory Wildcraft

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome new TGN members!
I do these ‘walk n’ talks’ usually on Sundays. I riff on whats going on in the world and how we can best navigate these changes. It’s more personal, and fun. I cover a much broader context thatn the classical Marjory Wildcraft content.
During the week I post up those short informative videos you have come to know and love. Watching those takes only a few minutes and will help you gain skills for the chaos and change we are in. And it is going to get crazier! I promise. LOL
Enjoy!
PS I do read all the comments and super apprecaite the intel coming through. I try to respond as much as possible.