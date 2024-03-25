Create New Account
Building a New Hollywood: A Safe Haven for Talented Dreamers | Adam's Den
Adam's Den
Published 21 hours ago

The docuseries "Quiet on Set" takes a dark dive into a horrible reality. But it wasn't the first to do so and this issue is still very real for talented youths of near and far.


ENOUGH! We need a New Hollywood that truly embodies the classic magical aura it once had. Now more than ever, we have a real chance to foster a real renaissance.

The question is: how do we accomplish that? Answer below.


https://adamsden.webflow.io

https://linktr.ee/adamsden


LINKS MENTIONED IN THE VIDEO:

- We're Bored | Food For Though: https://youtu.be/ZgCk_p1Tfyk

- Quiet on Set: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3677412/

- An Open Secret: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3677412/

- The Most Beautiful Shots In Movie History: https://youtu.be/xBasQG_6p40


MUSIC


Artist: Scott Buckley

Title: Horizons


Copyright Disclaimer:


All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


#AdamsDen #QuietOnSet #Hollywood

metooopensecretprotectingchildrenjeffreyepsteinentertainmentindustryfilmindustryhollywoodsafetychildprotectionpreventchildmolestationsafesetchildsafetyindustrystandardssafeworkplacechildadvocacystopabuseendchildabusepromotesafetyindustryreformprotectingyouthharveyweinsteinromanpolanskicoreyfeldmanbrianpeckdrakebelldanschneider

