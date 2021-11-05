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New Documentary Exposes More 2020 Election Irregularities
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40 views • November 05, 2021
A statistical analysis provided exclusively to Church Militant on Tuesday demonstrates the unlikeliness of a genuine Donald J. Trump loss last November.
The report claims "the evidence will show that it was statistically improbable — 'out of bounds' — that Democrat candidate Joe Biden could've won the 2020 presidential election."
Produced by ChurchMilitant.com Original Link here https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/out-of-bounds
https://www.banned.video/
The report claims "the evidence will show that it was statistically improbable — 'out of bounds' — that Democrat candidate Joe Biden could've won the 2020 presidential election."
Produced by ChurchMilitant.com Original Link here https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/out-of-bounds
https://www.banned.video/
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