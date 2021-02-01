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Words - Chants of light
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1 view • February 01, 2021
🎤 Magali & Franco
🎬 P. Traikou
Retrouvez nous sur la page FB de WOrDS :
https://www.facebook.com/WOrDS.mf/?vi...
1. Lullaby
2. Mantras à 100 syllabes
3. Mantra du Bouddha Médecine
4. Voie lactée
5. Viens
6. Mantra de la Gayatri
7. La vie est belle
8. Om tare tutare - Mantra de la Tara Verte
9. Namo ratna traya - Mantra de la Grande Compassion
🎬 P. Traikou
Retrouvez nous sur la page FB de WOrDS :
https://www.facebook.com/WOrDS.mf/?vi...
1. Lullaby
2. Mantras à 100 syllabes
3. Mantra du Bouddha Médecine
4. Voie lactée
5. Viens
6. Mantra de la Gayatri
7. La vie est belle
8. Om tare tutare - Mantra de la Tara Verte
9. Namo ratna traya - Mantra de la Grande Compassion
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