Glyphosate Covered Crops Kill Sperm, Causes Fatigue, Rashes, and Hair Loss - Kelly Ryerson

After suffering from symptoms like fatigue, rashes, and hair loss for years, Kelly Ryerson was surprised to learn that she was severely deficient in a variety of vitamins. Following this discovery, she did a deep dive into what she was eating, and discovered some truly shocking information about the glyphosates that are sprayed on today’s GMO food sources. Her mission is to advocate for the cessation of glyphosate usage in modern farming and landscaping. Kelly discusses shocking details about the real effects of these horrible chemicals, how they stick to our foods, and how they are seeping into our body and blood steam. It’s hard to escape the chemical deluge that corporations keep doling out, but the best weapon to protect your family is knowledge.
TAKEAWAYS
Glyphosate chemicals will adhere to sidewalks and can enter your home on your shoes or pet’s paws
Glyphosate kills sperm and lowers testosterone in men
Regenerative farming is an environmentally-friendly approach to restoring soil health and growing clean, healthy food
Chemical poisoning can cause so many health problems - avoid them at all costs and eat organic as often as possible
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Class Action Lawsuit Against Bayer video: https://bit.ly/3UT35VE
Nose to Tail Meats (use code TINA for $20 off order over $75): https://bit.ly/3UihwSQ
Common Ground documentary trailer: https://bit.ly/3PEIuAY
Article 1: Exposure to Glyphosate
Article 2: Q&A on Glyphosate
Article 3: Roundup Factor in Man's Cancer
🔗 CONNECT WITH KELLY RYERSON
Website: https://glyphosatefacts.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/glyphosategirl/
X: https://twitter.com/GlyphosateGirl
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GlyphosateFacts
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):
https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/
Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.