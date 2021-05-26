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Our Homemade Soap Making Process
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136 views • May 26, 2021
We've been making soap for over a decade for ourselves and also for beautifully unique gifts, and now we want to share our basic homemade soap making process with you.
Be sure to check out my cashew milk post for more information here: https://elainewatkins.com/homemade-soap-making-process/
As a health coach, my goal is to share helpful recipes, strategies, and information that can support your healthy food and lifestyle choices + offer individual and group coaching opportunities.
Be sure to subscribe, so you don't miss out on future information and resources that can support your health.
Check out my favorite gear at https://dewdesigns.redbubble.com
Check out my favorite essential oils and accessories source at https://hopewelloils.com/?PARTNER=40
For more information, recipes, and resources regarding healthy food and lifestyle, go to www.elainewatkins.com
Be sure to check out my cashew milk post for more information here: https://elainewatkins.com/homemade-soap-making-process/
As a health coach, my goal is to share helpful recipes, strategies, and information that can support your healthy food and lifestyle choices + offer individual and group coaching opportunities.
Be sure to subscribe, so you don't miss out on future information and resources that can support your health.
Check out my favorite gear at https://dewdesigns.redbubble.com
Check out my favorite essential oils and accessories source at https://hopewelloils.com/?PARTNER=40
For more information, recipes, and resources regarding healthy food and lifestyle, go to www.elainewatkins.com
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