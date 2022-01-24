COME ON !!!

Time is up for the devil and humanity. Put our houses in order to go home with Jesus now by overcoming the world. How do we overcome the world? Stand up for faith in Jesus and not follow the satanic new world order in covid masks, covid tests or covid vaccines.



The New World Order (Satanic) is after souls and they get souls by pretending they want to save your life. They are and will continue to depopulate the earth using a problem, reaction, solution approach that is able to control most people for evil.



Jesus warns us that those who seek to save their lives will lose it but those who lose their lives for His sake shall find it. This is a spiritual war and we cannot fight a spiritual war using our carnal minds. This will cause our flesh to sacrifice our soul to save itself and many will sacrifice their children in the same.



God has not given us the spirit of fear. The fearful shall have their part in the lake that burneth with fire and brimstone. Put on the whole armor of God and follow the leading of the Spirit of God.



Like John the Baptist or Elijah God brings us home.

Revelation 21:8 KJV BIble

1 John 5:4 KJV Bible



The people whom God has chosen to effectively fight all that is unfolding will be the 144,000 and the 2 Witnesses.



1 John 4:18

KJV Bible

18 There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love.