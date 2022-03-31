TvNI = Truth vs NEW$ INC. 2nd hr. "From 'woman' to nuclear weapons, lies ,& conspiracies" March 27.

Truth vs. NEW$ INC. hr.2, (27 March) James Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger.

Watch This show closely!! -

Scott and Holly comment on the Biden nominee's inability to define "woman", which is bizarre: a woman is an adult female human capable of reproduction. This is common knowledge and does not require expertise in biology. She comes across as a Trojan Horse, who ought not be confirmed for the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the privatization of the use of nuclear weapons creates hazards that previous generations did not have to endure.

Appropriately, Justin Trudeau received a harsh welcome from members of the European Parliament, several of whom denounced him for the violation of human rights in Canada and for becoming a dictator in a country previously admired for its practice of democracy.

A very sincere Rep. from New Jersey observes that, "If I didn't know better, I would think there was (almost) a conspiracy to destroy the United States," signalling his growing awareness of what's going on under Biden/Harris.

Robert Reich thinks tensions between the US and Russia are "bringing us together", but it's tripe for the masses of Democrat stooges who don't grasp the profundity of the corruption of their own party.

And Biden (again) attacks Trump by taking a sentence out of context--mild on the scale of the deceits and deceptions they are perpetrating on the American people.