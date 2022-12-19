Create New Account
Messages/ spam /censorship ?
Karine Savard
Published 21 hours ago

Just to let you know I appreciate all the comments but will only reply via email. Feel free to continue leaving me messages here but if it doesn't work, just send me an email 🤗 But know that my value doesn't depend on likes or compliments so don't feel obliged to send me anything. I'll continue sharing the hope and laughter anyway 😊

[email protected]

🙏🌻💖

Sharing is caring. 

censorshipdeletedemailharassmentmessageshopetrollslaughterspamoddball

