Why We STOPPED Building Skyscrapers - What Happened?
High Hopes
High Hopes
3289 followers
120 views • 8 months ago

Two Bit da Vinci


August 10, 2024


Skyscrapers: Thanks DeleteMe for sponsoring this video! Protect your online Info Today! https://joindeleteme.com/TwoBitDavinci


For 100 Years, the tallest buildings int he world were all in the United States. But as the world caught up, the U.S. stopped setting records. So I got to thinking, are we losing our dreams of reaching for the sky? So let's look into skyscraper data world wide and see what the future of cities may look like. Let's figure this out together!


Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

2:00 - Looking Back

6:30 - Why?

8:00 - Economic Changes

10:00 - Funding


two bit da vinci,Why Don't We Build Skyscrapers Anymore?,why we don't build skyscrapers,skyscrapers,why we don't build skyscrapers anymore,why buildings aren't as tall,future of tall buildings,did we stop building skyscrapers,future of cities,when did we stop building skyscrapers,are buildings shorter now,why the us doesn't build more skyscrapers,city planning trends,future of skyscrapers, Why We STOPPED Building Skyscrapers - What Happened?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTBfdhvmMn0

Keywords
fundingskyscrapersbuildingtwo bit da vincitallest
