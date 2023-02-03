Black, Trans, Gay or Conservative: You Have the Right to REFUSE Service to ANYONE

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The left demands that a proprietor of a bakery, masterpiece cakes in Denver Colorado, Jack Phillips, create a cake which he doesn't want to, but will ultimately defend the right of a restaurant to kick out a black conservative, because he is of the wrong political persuasion. Hypocrisy is the name of the left.#jackphillips #slavery #labor #libertarian
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