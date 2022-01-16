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IMPORTANT LISTEN TO IT ALL - LSNT CRAZY ENOUGH TO THINK WE CAN SAVE THE PEOPLE FROM POISONING 5G
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214 views • January 16, 2022
IMPORTANT LISTEN TO IT ALL - LSNT CRAZY ENOUGH TO THINK WE CAN SAVE THE PEOPLE FROM POISONING 5G
THIS IS A REPOST https://brandnewtube.com/v/hMhpvg
People who are crazy enought to think they can change the world - USUALLY DO .... And it continues long after their DEATH --- No one knw who you are until THE ELITE TAKE YOU OUT! LOVE PEOPLE CHOOSE LIFE OVER GENOCIDE - MUSIC BY JD : https://jdrap.bandcamp.com/tra....ck/jd-i-am-free-you-
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
THIS IS A REPOST https://brandnewtube.com/v/hMhpvg
People who are crazy enought to think they can change the world - USUALLY DO .... And it continues long after their DEATH --- No one knw who you are until THE ELITE TAKE YOU OUT! LOVE PEOPLE CHOOSE LIFE OVER GENOCIDE - MUSIC BY JD : https://jdrap.bandcamp.com/tra....ck/jd-i-am-free-you-
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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