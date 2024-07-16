Gun Shots Fired at President Trump at PA Rally. Assassination Attempted. Bible Prophecy Fulfilling

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump says he was shot at rally in possible assassination attempt; spectator killed and shooter dead
A Trump spokesperson said the former president was "fine."
Trump is SHOT in the side of the head and left with blood strewn across his face in horrifying assassination attempt. Donald Trump was seen bleeding from his ear after being injured in a shooting at a re-election rally where a bystander was killed by the shooter's bullets. At least eight bullets were fired moments after Trump got up to speak after 5pm ET Saturday, at Butler Farm Grounds in Butler, Pennsylvania.
