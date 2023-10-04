SHAMAN - 'LIVE' Singing "Thank You" СПАСИБО 🙏- Just Announced 'Best Singer of the Year' in Russia - w/ ENG Lyrics

New Song
Words from Shaman, then Lyrics
Dear ones, I want to congratulate us all!
Today, the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion published the results of a study, according to which a third of the residents of our country named me the best singer of the year.
Thanks to everyone who walked alongside me for many years, helped and was a support. Thanks to those who criticized, interfered, and did not believe - this is also part of the journey. But the main thing is that such unprecedented support gives me the feeling and understanding that I am doing everything right. This is my mission.
I serve the people of Russia!
I'm sharing this song on video, from 'Shaman' on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBE17lFFp4M&ab_channel=SHAMAN
Adding these beautiful lyrics to follow along:
СПАСИБО (THANK YOU) (English Translation) lyrics
Lyrics of the song "THANK YOU"
Verse 1
I stand before you
As before God
And I sing my songs
Like the last time
In this hectic world, lonely
I don't need anything
Except your eyes
Let it sound in these sounds
My truth
I'll tell you about love and joy
What's inside now
And what hurts my soul
And gone forever
In general, everything is like everyone else
How are you
Chorus
Thank you
I'll give everything
For me to burn on stage
From the light of your eyes
Thank you
I won't betray
While a living heart beats
Until love is for sale
Thank you
Verse 2
I stand before you
Remembering
How many different roads have I left
Behind me
To just today
Meet you
And feel the main thing
You are with me!
And let it sound within these walls
All my truth
I'll tell you about love and joy
What's inside now
And what hurts my soul
And gone forever
I'm singing on stage today
Only for you, dear ones
Chorus
Thank you
I'll give everything
For me to burn on stage
From the light of your eyes
Thank you
I won't betray
While a living heart beats
Until love is for sale
Oh-oh-oh
Thank you
Chorus
Thank you
I'll give everything
For me to burn on stage
From the light of your eyes
Thank you
I won't betray
While a living heart beats
Until love is for sale
Outro
Thank you
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.