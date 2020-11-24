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Get Off My Lawn - THIS is How We Must Confront Illegal Mandates - 11/23/2020
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271 views • November 24, 2020
An Erie County, New York restaurant owner tells the Sheriff and Board of Health to "get out" of his business. This is what a true American does!
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