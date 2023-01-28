As repercussion of MP Matt Hancock's questioning, and claiming that he
'assaulted' Hancock, Geza Tarjanyi was arrested late night on the 24th January.
Video in question: https://www.brighteon.com/8a09ba98-c995-4742-8cca-4ba16b7e4388
Mirrored https://ourtube.co.uk/video/39842/geza-tarjanyi-arrested-after-hancock-confrontation?channelName=SuperbuggG
Thanks to Brenda C for Link
