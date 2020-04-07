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Shoes.
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#Shoes
shoes come in pairs
two shoes in every pair
that is to say
one shoe for each foot
a quantity intended
to correspond exactly
with the number of feet
on a body
that is to say; two
the feet
are the parts of the body
that are in contact with the ground
necessarily
during standing
and walking
for example
imagine a tea shop
one can approach
a Tea Shop
on foot
meaning that one can walk there
that is to say
undertake to transport oneself
to the Tea Shop
by the method and means
of bipedal locomotion
and upon arrival
at the Tea Shop
one can decide
to enter
the Tea Shop
or
one can decide
to not enter
the Tea Shop
entry to the Tea Shop
will be obtained and achieved
via the entrance
this manoeuver
namely entering
is normally executed and effectuated
on foot
and using the feet
in the process
inside the Tea Shop
one can sit down
and thereafter
Tea can be ordered
from the waitress
so far so good
however
being in a Tea Shop
and ordering Tea
cannot
will not
and does not
substantially alter
the facts of one's
permanent or supervening feelings
in other words
if one feels lonely incomplete
and unsatisfied
and burdened with lingering yearnings
of the kind wherein equanimity
is understood and perceived
to be contingent
upon the existence capacity and substance
of entities
which are outside of
and independent of
one’s own conscious volition and Agency
but that are nevertheless required and desired to be
entities situated and disposed
according to terms and parameters
concocted and idealized in one’s own arbitrary Fancy
one will remain with and in that
and more or less aware
of the inevitable powerlessness and futility
in such a disposition
even during patronage the Tea Shop
where the general atmosphere
of Being will be unmodified
by the Tea Shop itself
one will stay as routinely taxed
and unaltered in the occasion
and no matter
if the Tea Shop
is located in an English Country town
if it is the case that
one happens to be
indisposed by unrealistic and artificial desires
manufactured and born in
rebellion against Natural Order
for an unobtainable object
a cup of tea
in a Tea Shop
or anywhere else
that it be
encountered and consumed
(the Tea)
will not facilitate resolution
or release
be it
Earl Grey
be it
Darjeeling
be it
Assam
or be it
China
the Tea Shop itself
may be very well appointed
and fabricated and constructed
and decorated
with a consistent and coherent
aesthetic.
presenting a sense of a philosophical
and moral
drive to happiness comfort
and satiation in its
evocative and diverting furnishings
however
such facts can have no effect
in the matter of the essence
and substance of one's own fanciful
grasping and unrealistic desires
for completeness and release
voluntarily generated
and developed into a hopeless
and endless contingent
and naked dependency
irreconcilable with the limits of
one’s own personal Agency
and these decorative appointments
and facts presented
in such an environment
as a Tea Shop located in an English country Town
cannot compensate
a body
for a lack of integrity sense
or self reliance
and so
shoes go on your body
your body is covered with skin
shoes go on your body
your body is what you are in.
shoes come in pairs
two shoes in every pair
that is to say
one shoe for each foot
a quantity intended
to correspond exactly
with the number of feet
on a body
that is to say; two
the feet
are the parts of the body
that are in contact with the ground
necessarily
during standing
and walking
for example
imagine a tea shop
one can approach
a Tea Shop
on foot
meaning that one can walk there
that is to say
undertake to transport oneself
to the Tea Shop
by the method and means
of bipedal locomotion
and upon arrival
at the Tea Shop
one can decide
to enter
the Tea Shop
or
one can decide
to not enter
the Tea Shop
entry to the Tea Shop
will be obtained and achieved
via the entrance
this manoeuver
namely entering
is normally executed and effectuated
on foot
and using the feet
in the process
inside the Tea Shop
one can sit down
and thereafter
Tea can be ordered
from the waitress
so far so good
however
being in a Tea Shop
and ordering Tea
cannot
will not
and does not
substantially alter
the facts of one's
permanent or supervening feelings
in other words
if one feels lonely incomplete
and unsatisfied
and burdened with lingering yearnings
of the kind wherein equanimity
is understood and perceived
to be contingent
upon the existence capacity and substance
of entities
which are outside of
and independent of
one’s own conscious volition and Agency
but that are nevertheless required and desired to be
entities situated and disposed
according to terms and parameters
concocted and idealized in one’s own arbitrary Fancy
one will remain with and in that
and more or less aware
of the inevitable powerlessness and futility
in such a disposition
even during patronage the Tea Shop
where the general atmosphere
of Being will be unmodified
by the Tea Shop itself
one will stay as routinely taxed
and unaltered in the occasion
and no matter
if the Tea Shop
is located in an English Country town
if it is the case that
one happens to be
indisposed by unrealistic and artificial desires
manufactured and born in
rebellion against Natural Order
for an unobtainable object
a cup of tea
in a Tea Shop
or anywhere else
that it be
encountered and consumed
(the Tea)
will not facilitate resolution
or release
be it
Earl Grey
be it
Darjeeling
be it
Assam
or be it
China
the Tea Shop itself
may be very well appointed
and fabricated and constructed
and decorated
with a consistent and coherent
aesthetic.
presenting a sense of a philosophical
and moral
drive to happiness comfort
and satiation in its
evocative and diverting furnishings
however
such facts can have no effect
in the matter of the essence
and substance of one's own fanciful
grasping and unrealistic desires
for completeness and release
voluntarily generated
and developed into a hopeless
and endless contingent
and naked dependency
irreconcilable with the limits of
one’s own personal Agency
and these decorative appointments
and facts presented
in such an environment
as a Tea Shop located in an English country Town
cannot compensate
a body
for a lack of integrity sense
or self reliance
and so
shoes go on your body
your body is covered with skin
shoes go on your body
your body is what you are in.
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