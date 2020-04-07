#Shoes

shoes come in pairs

two shoes in every pair

that is to say

one shoe for each foot

a quantity intended

to correspond exactly

with the number of feet

on a body

that is to say; two

the feet

are the parts of the body

that are in contact with the ground

necessarily

during standing

and walking

for example

imagine a tea shop

one can approach

a Tea Shop

on foot

meaning that one can walk there

that is to say

undertake to transport oneself

to the Tea Shop

by the method and means

of bipedal locomotion

and upon arrival

at the Tea Shop

one can decide

to enter

the Tea Shop

or

one can decide

to not enter

the Tea Shop

entry to the Tea Shop

will be obtained and achieved

via the entrance

this manoeuver

namely entering

is normally executed and effectuated

on foot

and using the feet

in the process

inside the Tea Shop

one can sit down

and thereafter

Tea can be ordered

from the waitress

so far so good

however

being in a Tea Shop

and ordering Tea

cannot

will not

and does not

substantially alter

the facts of one's

permanent or supervening feelings

in other words

if one feels lonely incomplete

and unsatisfied

and burdened with lingering yearnings

of the kind wherein equanimity

is understood and perceived

to be contingent

upon the existence capacity and substance

of entities

which are outside of

and independent of

one’s own conscious volition and Agency

but that are nevertheless required and desired to be

entities situated and disposed

according to terms and parameters

concocted and idealized in one’s own arbitrary Fancy

one will remain with and in that

and more or less aware

of the inevitable powerlessness and futility

in such a disposition

even during patronage the Tea Shop

where the general atmosphere

of Being will be unmodified

by the Tea Shop itself

one will stay as routinely taxed

and unaltered in the occasion

and no matter

if the Tea Shop

is located in an English Country town

if it is the case that

one happens to be

indisposed by unrealistic and artificial desires

manufactured and born in

rebellion against Natural Order

for an unobtainable object

a cup of tea

in a Tea Shop

or anywhere else

that it be

encountered and consumed

(the Tea)

will not facilitate resolution

or release

be it

Earl Grey

be it

Darjeeling

be it

Assam

or be it

China

the Tea Shop itself

may be very well appointed

and fabricated and constructed

and decorated

with a consistent and coherent

aesthetic.

presenting a sense of a philosophical

and moral

drive to happiness comfort

and satiation in its

evocative and diverting furnishings

however

such facts can have no effect

in the matter of the essence

and substance of one's own fanciful

grasping and unrealistic desires

for completeness and release

voluntarily generated

and developed into a hopeless

and endless contingent

and naked dependency

irreconcilable with the limits of

one’s own personal Agency

and these decorative appointments

and facts presented

in such an environment

as a Tea Shop located in an English country Town

cannot compensate

a body

for a lack of integrity sense

or self reliance

and so

shoes go on your body

your body is covered with skin

shoes go on your body

your body is what you are in.