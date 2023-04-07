A RU Pion 203mm Self propelled gun continues its work in the Kherson direction - as shown by Zvezda news.

A Pion 203mm Self propelled gun continues its work in the Kherson direction as shown by Zvezda news.
Fire is corrected from an integrated drone and the results are seen direct on camera.
