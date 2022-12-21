https://gnews.org/articles/610955
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/19/2022 Kevin from Washington DC : The agenda of the communist or the CCP’s infiltration of our society is to cause friction and chaos in our culture. It takes courage to stand for our freedom and faith.
