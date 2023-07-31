https://gettr.com/post/p2n1jqsa676
7/27/2023 Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: The VAERS data shows that the number of deaths and injuries related to the COVID-19 vaccines has remained the highest over the past two years. This is closely linked to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
#COVIDvaccine #COVIDvaccinedisaster
7/27/2023 玛乔丽·泰勒·格林议员：“疫苗不良事件报告系统”数据显示，与新冠疫苗有关的伤亡数字这两年一直处于最高，这与新冠疫苗的强制推行有很大关系。
#新冠疫苗 #疫苗灾难
