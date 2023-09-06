Create New Account
Hear His Voice
Fire & Grace Church
September 26th, 2021

Romans 8 teaches us that we need to actively walk in the Spirit and not the flesh to be children of God. Pastor Dean emphasizes the importance of being Spirit-led key verses from Romans 8, John 8, Colossians 3, and Malachi 3. We should be so sensitive to God's voice that we can obey His whisper or look (Psalm 32:8).

"And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful." Colossians 3:15

holy spiritdean odlegods voice

