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Henry Ford Health System to Replace Unjabbed Nurses with Filipinos
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285 views • September 28, 2021
If what we are hearing about the jabs is true . . . then all business that have mandated jabs, and all workers who take the kill shots . . . will all have to be replaced in 2-3 years, anyways, because they will all die . . . then the unvaccinated may get to see something that does resemble a real pandemic . . . people dropping like flies. . . . ambulances by the dozens heard day and night in our streets . . . cemeteries with a constant stream of people coming and going . . . me thinks the the worst is yet to come.
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