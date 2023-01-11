【90-Day Protest Broadcast Highlights】 05/01/2023 Xima revealed the epidemic information in the establishment

https://gnews.org/articles/679041
Summary：Fellow fighters from Japan go back to the protest site in front of the Paul Hastings office building to continue the protest. Xima shared some of the information she learned about the outbreak in mainland China, which not only led to many ordinary people deaths, but also the people a large number of high-level officials of CCP.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.