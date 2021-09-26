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Fix 2020 of the Fraud - AZ Audit
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390 views • September 26, 2021
Liz Harrington: “The reason why I say... there is no 2022 or 2024 is because our elections have been fraudulent and rigged... for a very long time and the only reason that’s being exposed is because President Donald J. Trump turned out the most voters in history for an incumbent President. That’s why it’s being exposed.”
How do you ‘show’ the public the truth?
How do you ‘safeguard’ US elections post-POTUS?
It had to be this way.
https://t.me/LizHarrington76/1425
How do you ‘show’ the public the truth?
How do you ‘safeguard’ US elections post-POTUS?
It had to be this way.
https://t.me/LizHarrington76/1425
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