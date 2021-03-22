© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
J&J Jab Takes It's First Victims, Both Young And Healthy!
Follow
2
Share
Report
320 views • March 22, 2021
The J&J jab has been touted for being the single shot vax. It's showing it's effectiveness already as it has killed 2 very young and healthy people! We will be watching the rollout of this one closely!
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/03/21/benjamin-goodman-32-year-old-new-york-stagehand-dead-24-hours-after-johnson-johnson-viral-vector-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/03/22/desiree-penrod-25-year-old-connecticut-educator-dead-one-week-after-johnson-johnson-viral-vector-shot/
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fthemajorawards.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2021%2F01%2F15449-dr-gottlieb-says-jj-covid-vaccine-trial-yields-very-good-result-and-vaccine-will-aid-us-pandemic-response-1068x712.jpeg&;f=1&nofb=1
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/03/21/benjamin-goodman-32-year-old-new-york-stagehand-dead-24-hours-after-johnson-johnson-viral-vector-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/03/22/desiree-penrod-25-year-old-connecticut-educator-dead-one-week-after-johnson-johnson-viral-vector-shot/
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fthemajorawards.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2021%2F01%2F15449-dr-gottlieb-says-jj-covid-vaccine-trial-yields-very-good-result-and-vaccine-will-aid-us-pandemic-response-1068x712.jpeg&;f=1&nofb=1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.