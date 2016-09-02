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[Sep 2, 2016] A Mountain of Evidence [JMac] [Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app]
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262 views • May 09, 2021
Link to original: https://tinyurl.com/MtEvidenceFE
Present precise and relevant evidence if you want to challenge anything I have presented. I am focused on one thing and one thing only and that is to either validate or invalidate the evidence I have collected and presented. I want to be challenged. In fact I am actively looking for some piece of data that will debunk my observation. I want to see it. I want to be challenged with relevant data.
I find the evidence I collected to be very convincing. In fact I find no way to interpret this data other than to say that it clearly supports the conclusion that the earth is flat. Yet if you were to ask me if I believe the earth is flat my answer would be “I don't know" because at this point I truly do not know what I believe. I am fully aware of what this evidence is pointing to and yet my mind seems unable to firmly settle on the belief that the earth is flat. Maybe this is due to a lifetime of being told that I live on a globe flying through space.
I am in still in a state of suspense not knowing what to believe. I do trust my own eyes and the evidence I collected but I want more. If I had one wish relating to flat earth it would be that fifty replications of this test be carried out by fifty different individuals or groups of people around the world and that the corresponding fifty videos be produced and uploaded onto Youtube presenting the evidence collected. And I wouldn’t stop there. I’d wish for new tests to be developed that were easy to understand, concise, and conclusive methods of measuring the shape of the surface of the earth. These new tests would also be carried out by individuals or groups of people around the world and the corresponding videos would also be produced and uploaded onto Youtube presenting the evidence collected. If I could see many repeats of the test I conducted as well as the presentations of many other tests and all of them clearly pointed to the exact same conclusion that my test points to then maybe my mind would feel comfortable enough to settle on the belief that the earth is flat.
I think what I’m trying to say is I’m not really interested in a belief system. I’m not interested in proof that takes me ninety nine percent of the way there and then it’s up to me to make that last one percent leap of faith or belief. I want one hundred percent irrefutable proof so I do not have to adopt a new belief system. I want to know. Maybe that’s not possible. Maybe the evidence I collected and presented in this video is enough proof. I’m not sure. As of now I really don’t know what to believe.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Present precise and relevant evidence if you want to challenge anything I have presented. I am focused on one thing and one thing only and that is to either validate or invalidate the evidence I have collected and presented. I want to be challenged. In fact I am actively looking for some piece of data that will debunk my observation. I want to see it. I want to be challenged with relevant data.
I find the evidence I collected to be very convincing. In fact I find no way to interpret this data other than to say that it clearly supports the conclusion that the earth is flat. Yet if you were to ask me if I believe the earth is flat my answer would be “I don't know" because at this point I truly do not know what I believe. I am fully aware of what this evidence is pointing to and yet my mind seems unable to firmly settle on the belief that the earth is flat. Maybe this is due to a lifetime of being told that I live on a globe flying through space.
I am in still in a state of suspense not knowing what to believe. I do trust my own eyes and the evidence I collected but I want more. If I had one wish relating to flat earth it would be that fifty replications of this test be carried out by fifty different individuals or groups of people around the world and that the corresponding fifty videos be produced and uploaded onto Youtube presenting the evidence collected. And I wouldn’t stop there. I’d wish for new tests to be developed that were easy to understand, concise, and conclusive methods of measuring the shape of the surface of the earth. These new tests would also be carried out by individuals or groups of people around the world and the corresponding videos would also be produced and uploaded onto Youtube presenting the evidence collected. If I could see many repeats of the test I conducted as well as the presentations of many other tests and all of them clearly pointed to the exact same conclusion that my test points to then maybe my mind would feel comfortable enough to settle on the belief that the earth is flat.
I think what I’m trying to say is I’m not really interested in a belief system. I’m not interested in proof that takes me ninety nine percent of the way there and then it’s up to me to make that last one percent leap of faith or belief. I want one hundred percent irrefutable proof so I do not have to adopt a new belief system. I want to know. Maybe that’s not possible. Maybe the evidence I collected and presented in this video is enough proof. I’m not sure. As of now I really don’t know what to believe.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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