How AI Could Disrupt Big Tech and Empower Startups, an interview with Zach Vorhies

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AI may be giving individuals and small teams an advantage that giant corporations can't match. With powerful coding models and fewer layers of bureaucracy, startups can move faster, build quicker, and challenge established tech giants. The next wave of disruption could come from anywhere.
#AI #Startups #BigTech #Innovation #Entrepreneurship #ArtificialIntelligence #Technology #FutureOfWork
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