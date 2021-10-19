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The Link Between Fear Appeal and COVID-19 Perception- Interview With Dr. Peter Breggin
Mercola
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262 views • October 19, 2021
Dr. Peter Breggin, a psychiatrist, has written more than a dozen bestselling books on psychiatry and the drug industry. He's frequently referred to as "the conscience of psychiatry" because he was able to successfully reform the psychiatric profession, abolishing lobotomies and other harmful experimental psychosurgeries.

This past year, he's homed in on COVID-19 and the fears around it, which is the topic of this interview. He also started researching the history of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been the face of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, learning more than he bargained for in the process.

• There’s an entire school of research within public health on how to frighten people, known as “fear appeal”
• Fear appeal is based on the premise that to successfully implement a public health measure, you must first highlight a threat. And, to work, the threat must be made personal, so that people fear for their personal safety
• Next, you give people something immediate to do that will set them on the path of cooperating with the plan in its entirety. Examples during the COVID-19 pandemic include not leaving your house, wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart, closing certain businesses and keeping children home from school. In the future, we can expect to be told we must get vaccinated and digitally tracked before we can resume life as normal
• By adding confusion to the mix, you can bring an individual from fear to anxiety — a state of confusion in which you can no longer think logically. In this state, you are more easily manipulated
• Eventually, when the fear and anxiety are great enough, desperation sets in, at which point people are willing to do just about anything to get relief

Read full article https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/11/15/how-is-fear-appeal-used-in-public-health-messaging.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_the-link-between-fear-appeal-and-covid-19-perception-interview-with-dr-peter-breggin

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