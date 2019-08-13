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5 Survival Myths That Could Get You Killed
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3120 views • August 13, 2019
Do you have what it takes to survive in the wild? These are common misconceptions when it comes to surviving in the wilderness.
Original reporting by Kevin Loria, Dragan Radovanovic.
Original reporting by Kevin Loria, Dragan Radovanovic.
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