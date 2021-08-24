The Book of Revelation Jesus and his Retinue On Horses

Follow AlongThe Book of Revelation Jesus and his Retinue On HorsesGET READY THE LARGEST GATHERING OF ELITE CHRISTIANS OUR NATION HAS EVER SEEN! BARDS FESTResistance Chicks New IntroGod is showing me how to use his power to destroy the inventions of men. To destroy their weapons. We wrestle not not with flesh and blood but Demonic powers.The Holy Spirit created the earth. The Holy Spirit has to destroy mankind's inventions in order to heal the earth and Heal society and set men free from Globalist bondage!Brighteon TV Coming On Line August 24th. Live Streaming Bards Fest This Weekend. August 26-29, 2021. Pronouncing an "Age" when men get back to the "right Way" of Living. Out of our Love and Worship of God we Love our Families. Farm to provide for ourselves, Buying and selling with only Gold and Silver coins as money so we can be honest people. Honest men and Women and Children. Deriving our just Power and Authority from Scripture, God, the Constitution and the men who signed it and the people behind them. As they support us from their heavenly homes. Watching over us as their children. Carrying on the work they started with true grit, perseverance, great patience, integrity and love for our fellow man. Determined to carry out our Saviors mission on this earth. Propagate the Gospel of PEACE between man and God. Bringing the good news of Jesus Christ Liberty from sin, from Satan's power over the souls of men. Working diligent along side other dedicated Christians making sure All men ARE FREE to pursue their own lives, their own happiness through their love and worship of Almighty God. Honest Good MEN who always are leaning and depending on the arm of God's divine providence Working with them. Not the way of the world. God in us, working with us. God's Holy Spirit keeping every one well. God's power to heal the sick, open blind eyes, Set the captives free. All day long Men working together with their Mothers and Fathers, entire extended families, and their Wives, Children as communities. Families together at home on their land All Day long 24/7/365. The Great Revival is the Great Exodus, turning our backs on Satan, Greed, and men who do those wicked evil things. Aborting millions of America children to the worship of Lucifer Baal. To destroy families. We the People will be locking down the New World Systems of Operations. Starting here! Reviving ourselves, each other with the spirit of GRACE. Renewing our covenant with God. If we obey him Walk in his ordinances, principles, statues, his life giving "LAW" of "LOVE"; Love GOD with All our hearts, Love our Grand Parents and Parents: Respect the land, the farm, the hard labor of clearing the land, building homes, barns with their own two hands,, Farms to provide for themselves of our forefathers. Educating our children to do the same. With a grateful heart, giving thanks continually to God, not big corporations, militaries, banksters, or governments, but to God our Father for the land he has giving us. We denounce,(external), Satan and all those who represent his slavery and captivity. We renounce, (internal), bondage, the yoke of 9 to 5, get a job, turn your back on our very Family; land, wife, children, extended family, become a 9 to 5 slave and work for the man. Big Boys Club of counterfeiters. Mere criminals, men on the earth. They are not our leaders. God will bless the work of our hands as individuals! Bless our land. As a Families we stand tall against those who want to use us in their Wars, Militaries, Businesses and Factories. Screaming loudly. We Are FREE and Independent People and STATES! We are slaves to no one but Almighty God. No, Mr. Patton a group is not better than the Individual. One individual with God, willing to protect his family and his God given rights can take down a Military with 1 million ungodly effeminated, castrated men.