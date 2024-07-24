Eruption at Yellowstone, in Biscuit Basin, earlier today, damaging boardwalk - part 1

Eruption at Yellowstone, Montana in Biscuit Basin, earlier today, damaging boardwalk.

According to a tweet from the USGS Volcanoes account on July 23, 2024, there was a small hydrothermal explosion in Biscuit Basin at Yellowstone National Park. Hydrothermal explosions are not volcanic eruptions, but rather sudden occurrences of water underground flashing to steam. Small explosions happen almost every year in Yellowstone, and can create craters a few meters across. Larger explosions can occur every few thousand years, and can create craters hundreds of meters across. The largest known hydrothermal explosion crater on Earth is Mary Bay, which is 1.5 miles across and was formed about 13,000 years ago.

Also this from Facebook: Yellowstone National Park

(Heads up) Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park temporarily closed due to hydrothermal explosion

- On Tuesday, July 23, at about 10:19 a.m., a localized hydrothermal explosion occurred near Sapphire Pool in Biscuit Basin, located just north of Old Faithful.

- Biscuit Basin, including the parking lot and boardwalks, are temporarily closed for safety reasons. The Grand Loop Road remains open.

- No injuries were reported, and the extent of damage is unknown at this time.

- Park staff and staff from USGS will monitor conditions and reopen the area once deemed safe.

- No other monitoring data show changes in the Yellowstone region. Today’s explosion does not reflect a change in the volcanic system, which remains at normal background levels of activity.

- This is an evolving incident, and additional details will be shared as more facts are known.

https://www.facebook.com/YellowstoneNPS/posts/1048586859957410?ref=embed_post

Cynthia... there's a part 2, showing the big damage that this caused to the walkway.



