$60 to feed a family of 5 dinner for 7 days using LoadedPotato.org. NO REFRIGERATOR REQUIRED!

Only $60 to Feed a family of 5, wholesome delicious dinners every night this week! This is my easy grocery haul for all the groceries you need meals $1-2 each. Never worry about thawing the meat or dicing all the veggies! Shelf stable and canned food only.





This week I ordered :

Pineapple Chicken Teriyaki, (https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/pineapple-teriyaki-chicken)

Taco Bowl, (https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/taco-bowl)

Creamy Corn Bacon Ranch Rice, (https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/creamy-corn-bacon-ranch-rice)

Beef Stew over Mashed Potatoes, (https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/beef-stew-over-potatoes)

Sausage Jambalaya, (https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/sausage-jambalaya)

Meaty Spaghetti, (https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/meaty-spaghetti)

Chicken Rotini. (https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/chicken-rotini)





How easy it is to pick your groceries using Loaded Potato meals? As easy as a couple clicks. No other recipe site is this easy, and everyones recipes are so complicated and required you to do hours of prep work. NOT with Loaded Potato recipes.





https://loadedpotato.org





I hate cooking so much I hacked the system. All my meals use only canned and pantry items and most can be ready in 5-10 minutes.





I’ll be posting twice a day, cheap meals, product reviews, cooking videos, and how to use Loaded Potato to solve all your dinner problems. Most of my meals can be ready in 5-10 min and cost $1-2 a person. Feed your family homemade healthy protein and veggie filled meals but never thaw meat or slice and dice veggies again.





Check out my FREE website for all our recipes and grocery calculator. You pick your meals, we do all the calculating, even add to your Walmart or Amazon Fresh cart right from our site, all free.

https://loadedpotato.org





#cannedfood #shelfstable #quickdinnerideas #cheapdinnerideas#pantrymeal #easymeals #grocerycalculator #mealplanner #ihatecooking #cookingsucks #healthymeals #sickofdinner #busymom #collegefood





For any questions or inquiries regarding this video, please reach out to [email protected]





----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

X : https://x.com/eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------







