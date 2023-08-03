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HUGE OH Issue 1 Rally: Jim Caviezel, Abby Johnson & General Flynn- Cincinnati, OH
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62 views • August 03, 2023

Calling ALL Christians! John Yep from Catholics For Catholics joined Resistance Chicks to discuss the upcoming Rosary Rally to Save Ohio's Children in Cincinnati that will feature Pro Life speaker Abby Johnson, General Micheal Flynn, and Sound of Freedom's Jim Caviezel. The organization that brought you the Dodger Stadium Rally is coming to help pray for Ohio to make the right decision on August 8th and vote YES on Issue 1 to help save Ohio's children from the radical left's agenda. Please join us Sunday August 6th from 3-6 pm. Dorl Field 4525 Beech St, Norwood, OH 45212 Read More:https://www.resistancechicks.com/huge-issue-1-rally-cincinnati/

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Keywords
constitutionpro-lifeohio constitutiongeneral flynnabby johnsonjim caviezelsound of freedomcatholics for catholicsissue 1issue oneohio issue onewhat is issue one50 plus onemicheal flynn
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