The Great "CULL" Of China

China and Russia are gathering all the grain, and gold, and things that are going to be important in the future. They're gathering and hoarding it all up now,! The two super powers of the world that are combined against America are the ones that are holding and WITHHOLDING all the food and the things that are going to be necessary for survival going forward. They have the gold and resources to destroy / replace the “petro-dollar,” upon which the US economy is dependent. By connecting the prophetic "dots," you will see how it all comes down to food… and ultimately destruction and overthrow!