Revised - News Updates on COVID 19 Vax, Pilots Speak Out Stew Peters, Truth About Pledge of Allegiance

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News Updates on COVID 19 Vax, Pilots Speak Out Stew Peters, Truth About Pledge of Allegiance, Save Our Children.
All these clips and videos are on mt Telegram, Fallow Me https://t.me/SherriLynnMinistries
I am sorry it has some bad language in it. I will take it down and edit it.
Trump Won and Election Fraud will be exposed real soon!
Stop the Vax Mandates, they go against our Constitution! Pray for The Children Stop Trafficking, Abortion, Pedo People and Satanic Rituals against Killing People!
John 12: 23-33 Jesus is the answer.
23 And Jesus answered them, saying, The hour is come, that the Son of man should be glorified.
24 Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except a corn of wheat fall into the ground and die, it abideth alone: but if it die, it bringeth forth much fruit.
25 He that loveth his life shall lose it; and he that hateth his life in this world shall keep it unto life eternal.
26 If any man serve me, let him follow me; and where I am, there shall also my servant be: if any man serve me, him will my Father honour.
* Jesus showed me we are all born for this very moment. What ever we have walked through just made us stronger and wiser. So if we are His Children we will hear His voice and wake up with victory because Heaven is the victory, our Soul's are His. God Breathed into Adam His Soul, that is Life everlasting. Our Soul is eternal in Heaven or in Hell and this is the true battle. What we do now matters! Fight the good fight of Faith.
Learn Your History and Constitution Here: National Liberty Alliance www.nationallibertyalliance.org
* Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo. The Vision Host Sherri Lynn channel is "one Women's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either Bible, Gods Word, opinion, criticism, information or commentary. If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.
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God Bless,
Sherri Lynn