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Vaccine Truths by Dr. Suzanne Humphries
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273 views • April 17, 2021
Vaccine Truths by Dr. Suzanne Humphries
Vaccination critic and nephrologist Dr. Suzanne Humphries on the unsafety and the negative effects of vaccination on the immune system
Please find Dr.Humphries' enlightening book on the sordid history of vaccination and 'the industry' behind it here: https://archive.org/download/S....uzanneHumphriesMDDis
https://www.dissolvingillusions.com/
Fact check vaccine ingredients here:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/p....ubs/pinkbook/downloa - https://vaccine.guide/
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/v....pd/vpd-vac-basics.ht
Source: https://odysee.com/@GibtesHoff....nung:7/Vaccine-Truth
Vaccination critic and nephrologist Dr. Suzanne Humphries on the unsafety and the negative effects of vaccination on the immune system
Please find Dr.Humphries' enlightening book on the sordid history of vaccination and 'the industry' behind it here: https://archive.org/download/S....uzanneHumphriesMDDis
https://www.dissolvingillusions.com/
Fact check vaccine ingredients here:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/p....ubs/pinkbook/downloa - https://vaccine.guide/
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/v....pd/vpd-vac-basics.ht
Source: https://odysee.com/@GibtesHoff....nung:7/Vaccine-Truth
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