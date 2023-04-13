. GEAR SHOW: Pureblood's Anti-Shedding Gear vs mRNA Borg-ification Graphene Nano-Router Bioweapons

Intended for purebloods who do not want to be borg-ified by shedders. Only the paranoid survive.

Psychopaths killed my mom, made many family and friends suddenly anti-social.

My spiritual fate is to "live to a hundred" according to one Japanese psychic.

Please watch these trailers before paying for this premium video.

https://www.brighteon.com/00abee7a-2c41-4aca-b9af-deeeb4b98ee

6

https://www.brighteon.com/dd763e51-44ef-455a-9eda-f94d7e9d140

b

https://www.brighteon.com/3bb5e275-0b19-4fbc-b278-13690934ca2

c



If my gear and methods, applied diligently, do not prevent shedding borg-ification, get a refund. See Brighteon terms.

This video is not suitable for victims of the Curse of Murmuring.





antiaging,anti-aging,shedding,graphene,health, diy, remedy, dying, solutions,lee, merritt, solved, drleemerritt, snake venom, clotting, sads, shedders, blackpilled,pureblood, quintacolumna, antidote, diedsuddenly, turbo-cancer, nano-router, medicalrebel