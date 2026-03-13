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​​CHEF ARAN GOLDSTEIN ON REAL FOOD IN SCHOOLS AND CHILDREN’S HEALTH
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
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Chef Aran Goldstein discusses why real food in schools may be one of the most important solutions to America’s growing childhood health crisis. As concerns rise over ultra-processed school lunches, childhood obesity, chronic disease, and poor nutrition, Goldstein explains why the answer is not “kids food,” but simply real, nourishing food served at school and reinforced at home.


Goldstein breaks down how modern families have drifted away from cooking, how institutional food systems have normalized processed meals, and why reclaiming the kitchen is essential for restoring children’s health. He shares his firsthand experience transforming school meal programs and describes the immediate changes some families reported after children began eating meals made with whole, simple ingredients instead of industrialized cafeteria food.


The interview also explores the deeper cultural importance of food—how cooking at home, eating together, and passing down family traditions can help rebuild connection, improve well-being, and support healthier communities. Goldstein offers a compelling vision for changing school lunch programs, reducing dependence on processed food, and making healthy meals more accessible for children and parents alike.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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