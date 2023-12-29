Create New Account
ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Friday 12/29/23 • VIVEK RAMASWAMY - DEEP STATE WILL DO ANYTHING, News & Analysis • Infowars
Ron Gibson Channel
AMERICA NOW IN CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS – BIPARTISAN RESISTANCE ERUPTS AGAINST TRUMP’S REMOVAL FROM MAINE BALLOT

Deep State-controlled Democrats have gone past too far and now even CNN, ABC News and many prominent Dems are saying attempts to remove Trump amount to election theft and must stop.

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy joins the program to talk about Trump's removal from Maine ballot and the fact that the desperate Deep State is cornered and more dangerous than ever!


